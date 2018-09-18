VALRICO, Fla. -- A little bit of elbow grease and a lot of love are working together to remove bright pink paint from a gopher tortoise.

The animal recently was found in Valrico and taken to Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife for a little TLC. Director Kris Curico-Porter said despite the paint, the female tortoise will be OK.

"I have worked on the top of the shell to get the polish off," said Curico-Porter, noting a circle surrounding an old injury. She and the staff will use non-toxic methods to remove the paint.

"Today, we tackle the claws," she said.

Curico-Porter estimates the tortoise is a little over 20 years old. With a life expectancy of 40-60 years, it'll have a long life ahead of it without the bright pink color.

Gopher tortoises are well-known threatened species in Florida. According to the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the animal and its burrow are protected under law. More than 350 other species of animals use their burrow, making it a keystone species.

Back in April, someone near Montverde thought it would be a good idea to paint a tortoise red. And just last month, a driver said it was an accident when he ran over a gopher tortoise at a Pinellas County elementary school.

