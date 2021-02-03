Native vs. invasive species in Florida

There are now new rules to protect Florida from invasive species, but which animals are they?

FLORIDA, USA — There are now new rules to protect Florida from invasive animals. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has listed 16 high-risk reptiles you can no longer have as new pets.

Green Iguanas and Tegus are on the list. If you already have one of these reptiles, you're in the clear, but you do need a permit.

So which animals here in Florida are native and which are invasive?

American alligator (native) - Arguably, Florida's best-known wildlife resident, gators have been around longer than just about anything in Florida. Although they can be found in other states, they mainly call Florida home.

Panther (native) - The Florida Panther is in fact our state animal and they were believed to be extinct, until one was found by a hunter in 1973. That launched efforts to save the species, but still scientists believe only around 70 and 80 live in the wild today.

Black bears, armadillos, white-tailed deer, pilot whales, dolphins & manatees (all native)

Burmese python (invasive) - Pythons have thrived in the everglades after many were released by, or escaped from their owners.

Feral hogs (invasive) - Feral hogs have been around Florida since the time of the Spanish conquistadors, but they're not native to the state. They can also be extremely destructive to the ecosystem.

Lionfish (invasive) - Lionfish may be a favorite among anglers, but they upset the local ecosystems with their big appetite for smaller coral reef fish. They also have few natural predators because of the venomous spines on their backs.

Green iguanas (invasive) - Sure, plenty of lizards are native to Florida, but not these guys. Iguanas tend to dig burrows under foundations causing some significant property damage.