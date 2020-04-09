No need for a license to saltwater fish Saturday in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Go fish: There's no need to have a license Saturday, Sept. 5, for some saltwater fishing in Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is encouraging people to get outside this Labor Day holiday weekend for some fun, according to a news release. Saturday is just one of eight days offered throughout the year when people can fish without a license.
"License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors," DeSantis said in the release. "I encourage all Floridians and visitors to take advantage!"
Of course, the day isn't meant to be a free-for-all: All rules, including seasons, bag and size limits still apply. People can check out the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's website for more.
"License-free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to introduce someone to fishing for the first time," FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton said in the release. "Spend this Labor Day weekend with family enjoying the Fishing Capital of the World as you fish from boat or shore."
It's still a good idea, too, to follow the recommended COVID-19 guidelines: wear a mask when it's hard to socially distance and keep those hands clean.
