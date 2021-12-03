Florida men charged with poaching protected sea turtle eggs

Investigators say the men had been planning to sell the eggs.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two Florida men have been sentenced to federal prison for stealing 93 protected sea turtle eggs.

Court records show Carl Lawrence Cobb received nine months earlier this week in West Palm Beach federal court, while Bruce Wayne Bivins received seven months last month. Both pleaded guilty to violating the Endangered Species Act.

A criminal complaint says Cobb dropped Bivins off at the Singer Island Beach, just north of Palm Beach, one night last May. Florida wildlife officers say they spotted Bivins taking the eggs and then recovered them after stopping Cobb's truck.

The eggs were relocated by marine biologists.