First Florida panther death of 2023 reported in southwest Florida

A total of 27 Florida panthers were reported killed in 2022, with 25 of those being from vehicle strikes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — Editors note: The video above is from May 2022.

Wildlife officials have reported the first Florida panther death of 2023.

The 2-year-old female was found dead Monday from an apparent vehicle strike on a rural road east of Immokalee in Collier County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

A total of 27 Florida panthers were reported killed in 2022, with 25 of those being from vehicle strikes.