Officials: Florida panther hit and killed by car

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a car.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 13 total deaths this year.
Wildlife officials say the remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Saturday in Collier County on a rural road to the south of Immokalee.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
