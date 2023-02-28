Officials: Florida panther hit by car becomes 3rd killed this year

Three Florida panthers have died so far this year, all after getting hit by cars.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the third panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of three total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 1-year-old male panther were found Sunday along a rural road in the Big Cypress Reservation in Hendry County, wildlife officials said.