x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Officials: Florida panther hit by car becomes 3rd killed this year

Three Florida panthers have died so far this year, all after getting hit by cars.

More Videos

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the third panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of three total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Related Articles

The remains of the 1-year-old male panther were found Sunday along a rural road in the Big Cypress Reservation in Hendry County, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Before You Leave, Check This Out