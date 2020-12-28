20 Florida panthers were killed this year, and people were mostly responsible

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At least 20 Florida panthers have died in 2020. That's a toll that appears to be on track to finish lower than in previous years.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says people caused almost all of the deaths this year.
One panther was killed by another panther. A train hit another. And yet another was mutilated and its body was found on a roadside near Immokalee.
The state recorded 27 panther deaths in 2019 and 30 in 2018.
Wildlife officials say the panther population appears to be steady with 120 and 230 adults living in the wild.
As the National Wildlife Federation explains, the Florida panther is the only subspecies of mountain lion remaining in the eastern part of the country. Florida panthers are protected as one of the first species added to the U.S. endangered species list in the 70s.
