Florida park reopens after 'aggressive' alligator forces temporary closure

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A park in central Florida was forced to close because of an "aggressive" alligator temporarily but has now been reopened.

According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Palm Island Park was closed off to the public Sunday morning after the sighting of what they say was a dangerous gator.

But after one day, authorities have now reopened the park around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning after police and the reptile were gone, WKMG reports.

WESH explains police walked through the park and couldn't find the gator anymore.

Police are warning people to be aware and don't engage if they see any gators. Anyone who is heading over to the boardwalk is doing so at their own risk.

On Sunday, there was fencing blocking the public from entering the boardwalk with a sign reading "aggressive 10-foot-plus alligator to be relocated," WESH reports.

"It was 10 feet so that could do a lot of damage to somebody," Chelsea Gandy, a resident in the area, said to the media outlet. "There's so many people that come through here so they're getting used to people."

Palm Island Park is closed after someone walking the trail saw this 10-foot gator with a duck in its mouth inside the gazebo! Mount Dora PD says it was aggressive. They’re watching to see if the gator will leave on its own, but if not FWC will be out to relocate it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/I9E8Ds2Lvd — Stephanie Buffamonte (@StephBuffamonte) July 10, 2022

If you spot an alligator where it shouldn't be, you can calls FWC's nuisance hotline.

The agency says a gator can be considered a nuisance it is at least four feet in length and people believe it can be a threat to people, pets or property. A trapper will be sent out to handle the situation.