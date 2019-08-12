ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bag the most invasive pythons, and a brand new ATV could be sitting in your driveway.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week kicked off the opening registration for the 2020 Python Challenge Python Bowl. It's sort of like the Super Bowl but with snakes in the Everglades. Not quite, but close.

The State of Florida, partnering with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, hopes the challenge -- and its prizes -- will encourage more people to learn how to hunt down and capture the invasive Burmese python.

Python hunters will be divided into two teams, pro and rookie, and become eligible to win an ATV or a $2,000 prize, depending on whether someone catches the most pythons or the bags the longest.

The state says every person who turns in a python as part of the challenge will be eligible for a random drawing of additional money and prizes.

Registration costs $25.

"The protection of our environment and natural resources is critical," DeSantis said in a news release. "Invasive Burmese pythons have decimated local wildlife and pose a massive threat to natural food chains and flora and fauna.

"The 2020 Python Bowl is sure to be a great success, and I look forward to the positive effects it will have on preserving and protecting the Everglades ecosystem."

Participants can join in-person training, but everyone is required to take an online course before becoming part of the challenge. Python hunters will have access to parts of the Everglades, including more than 150 miles of secondary trails within Big Cypress National Park.

It begins Jan. 10.

