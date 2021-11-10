Want to hang out with a rescue pup? SPCA Florida brings back doggie dates

The program also allows for prospective adopters or foster families to have a safe adventure with a pup that could end up finding its fur-ever home.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The photo above is a generic image of a dog.

If you're looking for a stress reliever, the SPCA of Florida has a four-legged, furry solution to your problem.

How's a date with a puppy sound? The organization is bringing back its Doggie Date Program to help socialize the dogs under their care.

Those who participate will get a three to four-hour outing with a pre-selected dog by kennel staff to go to the park, shopping, on a lunch date, etc.

"This allows the dogs to interact with faces and spaces outside of the adoption center and give the dogs more exposure with potential adopters," the SPCA wrote in a press release.

The program also allows for prospective adopters or foster families to have a safe adventure with a pup that could end up finding its fur-ever home.

Dogs participating in the program will have a notation in their online bio and times for dogs to be picked up or dropped off will vary.