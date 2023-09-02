2023 spring wild turkey season starts March 4: What you need to know

Florida is home to two subspecies of wild turkey – the eastern wild turkey and the Osceola or Florida wild turkey.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the hunters itching to get their gear on and go out to catch some game, the 2023 spring wild turkey season is just around the corner.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission explains on its website.

Throughout a span of almost a month. hunters with proper licenses and permits are allowed to go out to designated land, both south and north of State Road 70, to capture wild turkeys.

Here's all the information you need to know about this year's spring wild turkey season:

The 2023 spring wild turkey season, south of State Road 70, starts on March 4 and runs through April 9. This takes place on lands outside of the wildlife management area (WMA).

North of State Road 70, this year's spring season starts on March 18 and runs through April 23.

There are limitations to what hunters can snatch up during the season. Only Bearded turkeys and gobblers are allowed.

On lands outside of the WMA system, the daily bag limit is two. The season and possession limit on turkeys is two.

Anyone planning on hunting wild turkeys on lands outside the WMA system needs to have a hunting license and turkey permit – unless they are exempt.

Licenses and permits can be bought online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by calling 888-486-8356.

They can also be purchased at county tax collectors’ offices all across Florida and at most retail outlets that sell hunting/fishing supplies.

According to FWC, any legal rifle, shotgun, pre-charged pneumatic (PCP) air gun of at least .20-caliber, muzzleloader, crossbow, bow or pistol can be used to take wild turkeys anywhere outside of the WMA system.

There are shooting hours for the wild turkey hunting season – a one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.

"Hunters may use decoys, but they are not permitted to hunt turkeys with dogs, use recorded turkey calls or sounds, or shoot turkeys on the roost," wildlife officials explain on its website. "In addition, wild turkey may not be taken if the hunter is less than 100 yards from a game feeding station when feed is present."

See the Florida Hunting Regulations for more information.

Hunters have different ways they can log and report their harvested wild turkey, including:

Option No. 1 – Log and report on a mobile device with the FWC Fish|Hunt Florida App or at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com before moving the wild turkey.

Option No. 2 – Log on a paper harvest log before moving the wild turkey and then report at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or Fish|Hunt Florida App or call 888-486-8356 within 24 hours.

For anyone participating in this year's spring wild turkey season, the Sunshine State has a big number of wild turkey populations. Eastern wild turkeys usually are found in north Florida and the Osceola subspecies live only on the state’s peninsula – nowhere else in the world, FWC explains on its website.

Wildlife officials say that important key parts of becoming a good turkey hunter are "spending time scouting and learning the area you are going to hunt and being patient while hunting."

FWC laid out some tips for a safe and successful turkey hunting season:

Gobblers have sharp eyes so staying concealed is critical. When turkey hunting, wear camouflage or drab green and brown clothing, including gloves and a face mask. Never wear red, white, blue or black, which are colors associated with a gobbler. So replace those white socks and T-shirts with camo or earth-tone base layers. Hunters often like to cover some ground in search of a bird. When calling, always set up against a tree taller than your head and wider than your shoulders before you start calling. Doing this will provide you with protection and make you more prepared for a gobbler that shows up more quickly than you expected. Also, avoid setting up in a thick cover. Instead, select more open areas and eliminate movement and rely on your camouflage for concealment. When you hear birds, you want to position yourself for success, however, don’t try to sneak up on a gobbler. You might think you’re stalking a turkey, but you could actually be slipping up on another hunter. Always adopt a skeptical attitude when you hear turkey calling because good callers can sound as convincing as actual turkeys. In addition to safety concerns, the odds are against you when it comes to sneaking up on a gobbler. Turkeys have sharp eyesight and hear well, too. You’d be better off setting up and calling a bird to you. Even when hunting private land, don’t assume you’re the only hunter in the area. If another hunter approaches your setup, remain still and speak in a loud, clear voice to announce your presence. Never move, wave or make turkey sounds to alert another hunter of your presence. Before you pull the trigger, demand multiple points of identification to be absolutely certain it’s a legal turkey. If you see movement, do you also see the turkey’s beard? Feet and wings? Never shoot at sounds, color or movement. Always practice the basic rules of firearms safety. Review the rules at MyFWC.com/ThinkSafe.