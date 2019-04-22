When something is said to be difficult, it's said to being like "herding cats."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers had to do just that recently, and they have the video to prove it. Highway workers found a Florida panther on the wrong side of a fence outside a refuge. Traffic was stopped to keep the endangered panther safe.

An FWC and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist got to work trying to coax the big cat to a gate that opens to the other side of the fence. The panther, however, was having none of it. The cat growls and hisses at the humans, then sits down.

The officers then start carefully backing up a truck to prod the cat into moving. It works like a charm ... almost. The cat stops short of the gate, but after a little more effort, the cat finally gets the hint and runs into the refuge.

FWC asks anyone who sees an injured or dead panther to call its Florida Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or dial #FWC or *FWC on a cell phone. You can also text or email Tip@MyFWC.com.

