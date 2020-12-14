Freedom the dog survives being shot and run over by drug cartel

Thanks to a brave woman who rescued him and brought him to a local rescue group, Freedom has a second change at life.

AUSTIN, Texas — He was shot six times and run over with a car by a Mexican drug cartel, according to a Texas rescue group.

But through it all, the non-profit says the dog has remained sweet and now has a second chance at life.

Freedom has been through a lot. After he was shot and run over, Addicus' Legacy Dog Rescue says a woman "risked her life" to save him and had her tires slashed by the cartel. Although she was able to get Freedom to safety, she couldn't take care of him.

That's when Addicus' Legacy stepped in.

They say they've been working round the clock since the end of November to get him life-saving medical care. One of his most serious injuries is to his jaw, which the rescue group says requires skin and bone repair.

Thankfully, he's expected to make a recovery. Now, he needs a foster home to complete his treatment and get ready to find his forever family.