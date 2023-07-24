All of the dogs had mange, a highly contagious skin condition caused by mites, and heartworms.

HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 deputies teamed up to save several French bulldogs and a starving pup found at two separate locations over the weekend.

The nine French bulldogs were living outside in "deplorable conditions," according to animal cruelty investigators with the Houston SPCA.

They were all suffering from a variety of medical conditions, including sarcoptic mange, a highly contagious disease to both humans and dogs that's caused by mites that burrow under the skin. It causes intense itchy skin, lesions and hair loss.

"Each of the dogs was enduring varying degrees of skin infection and needed urgent medical care," the Houston SPCA said.

All nine dogs also had heartworms.

They were kept outside or in a garage in kennels filled with garbage and debris.

The dogs are now being fostered with Caitie’s Foster Fam where they're getting much-needed treatments.

Starving dog rescued

Also Friday, an extremely emaciated dog was rescued from a home in northwest Houston where another dog had apparently starved to death, Precinct 1 said.

The dogs were found by an inspector at an abandoned home that's up for sale.

Animal cruelty investigators said one dog had died within the last few days and appeared to have starved to death.

The other dog was in bad shape and extremely thin with its bones sticking out.

It's being treated at by SPCA veterinarians.

Precinct 1 said they've identified the owners and they're sharing the information with the Harris County District Attorney's Office Animal Cruelty team.

How to report animal abuse

The Houston SPCA currently has more than 1,400 animals in their care, including many rescued from Harris and eight other area counties.

Subjecting animals to a life of neglect and deplorable living conditions is animal cruelty and a felony in the state of Texas, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

To file an animal cruelty report, please call 713.869.7722 or online at HoustonSPCA.org.