Friends of Strays' deaf, partially blind rescued pup gets adopted

Possum's adopter traveled all the way from the Florida panhandle to adopt him into her family.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Great news, a special puppy in need found his fur-ever home.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter proudly announced that their three-month-old rescued dog named Possum was adopted Sunday.

Possum's adopter traveled all the way from the Panama City Beach area to welcome the special pup into her pack of Great Danes, including one who is much like Possum. One of the Great Danes is also deaf and partially blind.

Possum is becoming accustomed to his new family, she told the shelter.

“He has settled in very well. He’s a smart little boy. He learned to sit with hand signs,” Friends of Strays Animal Shelter shared from his adopter in a Facebook post.

The special pup was one of 12 puppies the St. Petersburg-based shelter received last week from an overwhelmed shelter in northern Florida.

Spokesperson Mike Manganello said although he seems healthy, Possum appears to be completely deaf or at least very close to having no hearing and his eyes don't react to light in the way that they should.