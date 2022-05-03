FWC approves statewide changes to alligator hunting

Permitted hunters will now have a longer time and new ways to capture an alligator.

FLORIDA, USA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved extending gator hunting hours from 17 hours to 24 hours a day and included precharged pneumatics airbows as a legal way to hunt one.

The extended hunting hours are expected to give people more opportunities and flexibility when planning trips, the FWC wrote Tuesday in a news release announcing the plans.

In regards to the airbows, the FWC stated they "can assist hunters with mobility challenges and youth or smaller framed hunters who might have limited dexterity or strength."

The precharged pneumatic airbows can only be approved as a legal take method if the arrow is connected to a restraining line to allow the hunter to safely get control of the reptile.

The changes will take effect during the 2022 statewide alligator harvest season.