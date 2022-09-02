FWC to provide update on Florida manatee deaths

In 2021, the state saw a record number of manatee deaths.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida wildlife leaders are expected to provide an update on Wednesday on response efforts addressing the alarming rate at which manatees are dying.

In 2021, an unusual mortality event (UME) was declared after hundreds of starving manatees were discovered along the state's coasts. By the end of the year, more than 1,100 deaths were reported – the most ever.

And to make matters worse, 2022 is not getting to a better start. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's manatee mortality report, 164 deaths have been reported so far. That's the second-highest number over the last five years in that time period, sitting behind 2021's record number of 208.

FWC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. to not only discuss what has been done to address the UME, but also give an update on a temporary feeding trial. A test facility in the east coast’s Indian River Lagoon has been used to feed manatees lettuce.

So, why are manatees dying at such high rates off the Atlantic coast? FWC says it is still investigating but that an initial assessment indicated a high number are emaciated due to a decline in seagrass and macroalgae.

Seagrass, like other plants, needs sunlight to grow; but persistent algal blooms have stunted its ability to do so dramatically. As a result, the primary food source for manatees has been scarce.