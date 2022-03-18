Here's how you can help Florida researchers study a deadly turtle virus

The FWC has set up a turtle hotline.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — See a turtle that just seems like it's moving a little slower than usual? State wildlife officials want you to give them a call.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says since 2018, there have been multiple cases of the turtle fraservirus 1 (TFV1) across the state. It's a virus that affects freshwater turtles, causing them to appear sluggish, have crusty eyes and disrupt their swimming, among many other symptoms.

It can also be deadly.

State wildlife officials report the virus has been detected in softshell, cooter and slider turtles in Brevard, Collier, Indian River, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Putnam and Seminole counties. Earlier this year, the first instance of a common snapping turtle testing positive for the virus occurred in Indian River County.

An executive order that prohibits the take and transportation of softshell turtle species or yellow-bellied sliders remains in effect.

"Adhering to the prohibitions outlined in the executive order will help to slow the spread of this virus," FWC said. "Additional precautions, like not collecting or moving any species of turtle, or other reptiles, are good practices."

To date, there is no evidence that humans or other wildlife can be infected by TFV1, FWC said.

Symptoms of TFV1 include:

Appears sluggish, unresponsive or reluctant to flee.

Stays in shallow water or beached on banks for prolonged periods of times.

Head and neck outstretched flat along ground.

Sunken, swollen, crusty and/or cloudy eyes.

Reddened skin on head, neck, limbs or bottom of shell.

Swims irregularly (sideways, in circles unable to submerge).