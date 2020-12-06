Florida Fish and Wildlife needs your help finding rare, nonvenomous snake

The snakes are bluish-black in color and can grow to be as long as eight feet.

TAMPA, Fla. — When you see a snake, your first instinct is probably to turn and head the other way-- and that's normal. But, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is asking you to snap a picture before you do.

FWC says it wants to learn more about a rare, nonvenomous snake called the Eastern indigo snake. It's a federally threatened snake that is usually found in pine flatwoods, hardwood forests, moist hammocks and areas that surround cypress swamps.

The snakes are bluish-black in color and can grow as long as eight feet.

FWC says they don't show signs of aggression when they're approached.

If you happen to see one of the rare reptiles, FWC asks that you snap a photo and share it here.

