FWC: 4 men arrested for illegally possessing, killing alligators

The FWC is actively looking for any further information about illegal wildlife activities at the Angeline property work area.

Example video title will go here for this video

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Four men from Pasco County were arrested after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a tip about people unlawfully taking alligators.

Officers met with two men on Thursday, March 9, and found evidence that showed illegal possession of an alligator on one of their cell phones, leaders with the FWC explain in a news release. The other reportedly confessed to the illegal take of an alligator using a rifle.

The investigation eventually led officers to interview a third person who reportedly admitted to processing the meat from illegally taken alligators.

Both alligator meat and a rifle were seized as evidence, the release explains.

A day later on Friday, the two men were arrested by Pasco County deputies, and their cell phones were taken as evidence. The third person voluntarily turned himself in at the Pasco County Jail in Land O' Lakes.

But it wasn't until later on Friday, April 28, that more evidence from the phones led to the arrest of a fourth man.

Here's a breakdown of the four men arrested.

Greg Pellikan, 35, of Brooksville – Charged with the illegal take of alligator

Scott Hess, 43, of Floral City – Charged with the illegal take of alligator

James Foxworth, 61, of Brooksville – Charged with the illegal take of alligator

Daniel Palumbo, 39, of Spring Hill – Charged with the illegal take of alligator

The FWC is actively looking for any further information about illegal wildlife activities at the Angeline property work area located at 11342 Flora Crew Ct. in Land O' Lakes.