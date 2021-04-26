Have a green iguana or tegu? You'll need to get it microchipped and permitted

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the new rules regarding the large lizards take effect on April 29.

FLORIDA, USA — If you have a pet green iguana or tegu and live in Florida, you need to start thinking about getting it permitted and microchipped.

New rules approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this past February are beginning to take effect.

The rules, which ban owning or breeding several python species and other "high-risk" reptiles, also require the tagging of the two lizard species.

Anyone who owns either of the animals has 90 days from April 29 to come into compliance. The permit is available at no cost, and the microchip needs to be a Passive Integrated Transponder tag, according to FWC.

To help owners of the large lizards, FWC is holding several "Tag Your Reptile Day" events across the state.

“Just as with cats and dogs, microchipping your green iguana or tegu is one of the simplest and most effective ways to keep them safe while also protecting Florida’s native wildlife,” said Kristen Sommers, leader of the FWC’s Wildlife Impacts Management Section.

Here are the event dates already announced by the agency:

More dates could be added to the FWC's lineup. Pet owners are asked to check the agency's website for updates by visiting MyFWC.com/ReptileRule.

FWC says more than 500 nonnative species have been reported in Florida, with around 80-percent of them being species that were introduced through the live animal trade.

"Since most nonnative fish and wildlife find their way into Florida's habitats through escape or release from the live animal trade, it is important to create regulations to prevent high-risk nonnative wildlife from becoming introduced or further established in Florida’s environment," it wrote.

Click here for additional information on how the new reptile rules impact pet owners, commercial sellers, exhibitors, trappers and other groups.