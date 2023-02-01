FWC: White rhino shot, killed by workers after trying to escape safari park

Once the rhino was dead, staff reportedly used a skid steer to load the animal into a trailer and drove it to the portion of the property they bury dead animals.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A white rhino was shot and killed by workers after trying to escape its closure back in September at Wild Florida, a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission explains.

On Sept. 9, 2022, FWC dispatch received an anonymous tip that a rhino had been shot at the park in Osceola County – with the park owner and director of sales being the possible shooters.

FWC explains the caller felt that this was animal abuse and unnecessary, so officials started to investigate.

During an initial phone call, park owner Jordan Munns reportedly said a young male rhino arrived at the park the day before the shooting and was "acting very wild."

The animal was explained to have "defeated the quarantine area barriers" and made his way into the main enclosure. Staff then saw him continue to test the main enclosure until he eventually calmed down for the rest of the night.

It wasn't until the next morning that the rhino began acting wild again, testing the fencing, the report explains.

Munns told FWC officials he decided to get a gun ready in case the animal broke out of the main enclosure which he eventually did. This was when they reportedly made the decision to shoot and kill him "for fear of it knocking down the perimeter fence and escaping the park."

Once the rhino was dead, staff reportedly used a skid steer to load the animal into a trailer and drove it to the portion of the property they bury dead animals.

"Out of fear that a helicopter might spot the rhino, they dug a hole, placed the rhino in it and covered it most of the way, leaving a portion of the head exposed for us to observe upon our arrival," FWC officials explain in the report.