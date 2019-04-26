PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County woman came home to an unexpected visitor banging on her glass door.

Donna Heiss told WKMG she pulled into the garage of her house on Edward Drive when neighbors yelled at her to get inside. An alligator was up against her glass door and side lights.

Heiss posted a video of the encounter on her Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

"It frightened me so much," she told WKMG.

A trapper responded to the scene to catch the gator, which was 7-8 feet long. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises people to keep their distance when they spot a gator.

