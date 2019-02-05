PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Port Richey police say a gator walked to a hair salon Tuesday but was likely not there for a haircut or color.

The unexpected and seemingly hairless guest wandered up to the Hair Obsessions and surrounding businesses before police were called to escort it home. Captain Koch, Sergeant Russo, Officer Runge, and other officers responded to help.

Thankfully, no officers nor the gator were injured. No word if the gator had an appointment with the salon.

