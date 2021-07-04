SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Gator wrangler: It sounds like the most awesome job ever, but 'contracted nuisance alligator trapper' may be a close second.
And the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is looking to hire one for Sarasota County.
That's right, FWC's Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program is accepting applications for contracted nuisance alligator trappers.
To apply, you must have a clean criminal history, no fish or wildlife law violations and a valid working email address.
Applications must be in by Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
More information can be found online, or you can email FWCGator@MyFWC.com.
FWC says an alligator can be considered a nuisance if it is at least four feet in length and the person calling it into the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline thinks it could be a threat to people, pets or property. When people call the hotline and are concerned about an alligator, FWC says it will send out one of its nuisance alligator trappers to handle the situation.
The Alligator Hotline is 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).
