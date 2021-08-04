Police remove gator spotted near Venice neighborhood pool

April marks the start of alligator mating season in Florida.

VENICE, Fla. — An alligator is not something you want to cross paths with, especially if it's found hanging out near your neighborhood pool.

But, this is Florida and that's exactly where the Venice Police Department said they spotted and removed the massive reptile from.

According to a Facebook post, the alligator was found Wednesday in the pool area of the Capri Isle neighborhood.

"As a reminder, warm spring weather means alligators are more active and more visible, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says," the police department wrote.

The Sunshine State is at the beginning of alligator mating season which the FWC reports spans from April to June.

So, that means you're more likely to see a gator out and about and will want to be sure to keep your distance.

You can read more about living with alligators on FWC's website.

Should you spot on somewhere it should not be you can contact the FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline for assistance at 866-392-4286.

According to the agency, an alligator is considered a nuisance if it is at least four feet long and is believed to be a threat to people, pets, or property.