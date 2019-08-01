George the snail lived to see 2019 in Hawaii.

The 14-year-old Achatinella apexfulva, was the last known of his species. He died on New Year's Day, Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

The DLNR said this colorful species of land snail was the first of more than 750 species from the Hawaiian Islands described in western science. The department said the first mention was in 1787 when Captain George Dixon docked on O'ahu and was given a snail shell on a lei.

The department said in 1997 the last 10 of the species were brought to a lab at the University of Hawaii. Some offspring were produced, but all of them died except for George.

NPR said George lived alone in a cage at the department's snail lab in Kailua, Oahu. The lab has at least 30 other species close to extinction.

David Sischo, a wildlife biologist with the Hawaii Invertebrate Program, told NPR that George was a "bit of a hermit" and that he "rarely saw him outside of his shell."

The DLNR said George's death is a "significant loss" to locals. The little snail was featured in numerous news articles over the years and hundreds of children have come to visit him.

The Guardian reported that George's death "epitomizes the decline of biodiversity on the Hawaiian islands." Climate change and invasive species have wreaked havoc on the islands' natural environments.

Though he was the last of his species, scientists had hoped that George, a hermaphrodite, would still produce offspring, The Guardian reported.

Hawaiian snails like George are an important part of Hawaiian culture. A legend says snails can sing or whistle at night, and the creatures have been featured in several traditional songs, according to Scientific American.

