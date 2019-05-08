One Georgia police officer went above and beyond the call of duty when he saw a small raccoon in need of assistance.

Officer J. Hyer with the Glynn County Police Department stumbled upon a raccoon located at Ocean Road and Twelfth Street on Sunday. The agency said that the poor animal was barely breathing or conscious.

That's when Officer Hyer decided to wrap him up in a warm towel and take care of him. GCPD says that the little raccoon made a full recovery and was later released into a wooded area.

"It's compassion like this that we strive for in our officers," the agency posted on their Facebook page.

"Officer Hyer is a member of the Glynn County SWAT Team, as well as a Captain in the United States Army. We're proud to have great officers like you, great job Officer Hyer!"