Spring Hill family adopts German shepherd puppy found in dumpster

TAMPA, Fla — A German shepherd puppy found in a dumpster received his happily ever after when a family adopted him.
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said a Spring Hill family drove over and got in line at midnight to make sure 5-month-old Carlile was theirs. Their doors for adoptions open at 10 a.m. The family said they'd shown up in the past to adopt a German shepherd and by the time they arrived, the dog was already gone — but not this time.
Pamela was able to take home Carlile on Friday morning. She and her three grandchildren were there to celebrate.
The puppy was found Thursday morning in a dumpster near the Town & Country Car Wash. The owner rescued him and took him over to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay where he received all of his vaccinations, was neutered and microchipped to be ready for adoption on Friday.
Following his rescue, the 5-month-old German shepherd was extremely popular. The Humane Society said they had received many calls and emails about him after he was found.
He'll now find a new home in Spring Hill, thanks to Pamela.
The Humane Society has hundreds of pets available for adoption. Just last year, they were able to get 11,899 animals adopted. The shelter doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. daily, but the line fills up fast so it's suggested to arrive early if you're eying a particular animal. Adoption prices start at $50 for senior dogs and rise to $125 for adults and $250 for puppies 3 months and under.