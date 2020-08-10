Python hunters find 'once in a lifetime' snake that could break records for largest captured in Florida

TAMPA, Fla — A pair of python hunters caught what could be the biggest Burmese python on record in Florida.
Ryan Ausburn, a contracted python hunter with the South Florida Water Management District and Kevin Pavlidis, a contracted python hunter with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission caught the beast of a snake in the Everglades last weekend, according to CBS Miami.
FWC says the average length of a python caught in Florida is eight to 10 feet. The current state record holder is more than 18 feet long.
In a Facebook post, Pavlidis said this latest snake's official measurements will come in this week to determine it's a record-breaker.
In the post, he called his a "once in a lifetime snake."
Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and have devastated the state's native wildlife. The snakes eat rabbits and birds and compete for food with other predators like bobcats and Florida panthers.
That's why FWC and the South Florida Water Management District started the Python Elimination Program.
The program was launched in 2017 and is responsible for the removal of more than 5,000 snakes since then. In a vote of confidence, the governing board also decided to triple the program's funding.
