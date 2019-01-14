ORLANDO, Fla. — It's a .... to be determined.

Walt Disney World officials say a giraffe gave birth Monday on savanna-like terrain at the Animal Kingdom park in Florida in an area guests can see.

But it's too early to tell the newborn's gender.

The baby giraffe isn't lacking in stature. The newborn was six feet tall.

The resort's animal care specialists say the Masai giraffe calf is already bonding with the mother giraffe, Mara.

