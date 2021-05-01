Pongo the giraffe euthanized at Zoo Miami

"Unfortunately, none of the treatments were effective and the decision was made to immobilize him this morning to perform detailed X-rays and hopefully be able to provide him with a successful treatment. Sadly, the X-rays revealed that within the last two weeks he had further fractured his foot in a way that prevented the Animal Health team from being able to treat it successfully and the painful decision was made to euthanize him while he was still under anesthesia. Pongo will be terribly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and the privilege of working with him.", Zoo Miami said.