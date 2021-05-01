Pongo the giraffe euthanized at Zoo Miami

MIAMI — Zoo Miami is saying a heartbreaking farewell to its beloved friend, Pongo the giraffe. He was 12 years old.
According to the Zoo's Facebook page, Pongo had been having hoof issues which caused fractures and pain and made it hard for Pongo to walk.
The Zoo said, they made every attempt to treat him and make him comfortable so he could heal, but unfortunately their efforts were unsuccessful.
"Unfortunately, none of the treatments were effective and the decision was made to immobilize him this morning to perform detailed X-rays and hopefully be able to provide him with a successful treatment. Sadly, the X-rays revealed that within the last two weeks he had further fractured his foot in a way that prevented the Animal Health team from being able to treat it successfully and the painful decision was made to euthanize him while he was still under anesthesia. Pongo will be terribly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and the privilege of working with him.", Zoo Miami said.
We will miss ya, buddy.
- Your COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered: Do I need to be a Florida resident?
- Tampa International Airport reports flight delays amid FAA issue
- Tanya Roberts, 'That '70s Show' and Bond actress, dead at 65
- How to watch Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episodes
- Read the full transcript of President Trump's call with Georgia's Sec. of State
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter