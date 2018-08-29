Billy goats have a reputation for being gruff, but new research indicates they want to be among happy people.

The Irish Times reports researchers from Queen Mary, University of London, went to Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats in Kent and showed 20 goats a pair of photos of people: one smiling and one grimacing.

Most of the goats went for the happy photos.

Researchers already knew goats reacted to human body language, but this study hints they can read our expressions as well.

So the next time you want to get in the good graces of a goat, grin.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP