ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- One St. Petersburg Police Department K9 was looking extra snazzy for the start of the week.

K9 Renzo received his donated bullet and stab protective body armor Monday thanks to the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The armor was sponsored by an anonymous donor and had "Honoring those who served and sacrificed" embroidered across it.

Vested Interest, Inc. is based out of East Taunton, MA and hopes to protect and help law enforcement dogs and other related agencies across the country. The nonprofit was started in 2009 and has provided over 3,100 protective vests throughout the 50 states, valued at around $5.7 million.

The program is available to all certified law enforcement dogs or related agencies that are at least 20 months old and new K9 graduates and K9s with expired vests are eligible for donations.

For more information or to find out how to donate to Vested Interest, Inc., click here.

