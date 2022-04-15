Gopher tortoise reaches greener pastures with help from Charlotte County firefighter

Some may even say that's how the tortoise actually won the race.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — How did the tortoise cross the road? With the help of a firefighter, of course!

A gopher tortoise most likely broke a personal record for how long it took to cross a road in Charlotte County recently — but not alone.

An Engine 7 crew member from the fire department found the little gopher tortoise while completing zone familiarization Thursday.

The end goal for the reptile? To have its scaly feet touch the greener pastures across the busy Taylor Road. Firefighter Brandon Hurley made sure he got there safely by jumping into action and walking the little shell friend to the other side of the road.

Some may even say that's how the tortoise actually won the race!