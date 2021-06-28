Snake slithers into the gorilla habitat at Animal Kingdom

Nobody wants to find a snake in their home. Not even the gorillas at Animal Kingdom.

That statement includes the gorillas at Animal Kingdom.

TikTok user Bearded Kraken (@silkystrokesurvivor) caught the ordeal on video and uploaded it onto the social media platform in three parts.

It starts with a small snake slithering into some straw at the enclosure. In the video, you can hear somebody say, "Oh! There's a snake."

At first, just one gorilla is seen messing with the snake. Then, after a few seconds, the video shows several join in and see what's happening.

The videos show the gorillas try to grab and swat at the snake with no luck of getting it. At one point one of the younger gorillas is seen beating his chest at the snake.

Then, the video shows the largest male in the group try to get ahold of the serpent, but it is also too quick for him.

When it comes down to it, the snake won out.