TAMPA, Fla. — Another cat has stepped onto the field to play football, but this time it was at a college game.
During the University of South Florida and Memphis game Saturday, a gray cat ran onto the field.
This comes just weeks after a black cat made an appearance at the Dallas Cowboys and Giants game at MetLife Stadium.
The next week, Dallas named the mysterious black cat as one of its starters. There is currently no word if the copy cat at the Bulls game will be brought on to play for the team.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys name Black Cat a starter against Minnesota Vikings
RELATED: Black cat runs onto field during New York Giants-Cowboys game
What other people are reading right now:
- The 'boat graveyard': Why are there more than a dozen old, sunken boats sitting in Tampa Bay?
- Searching for lost graves at MacDill won’t be easy
- Video shows lightning appearing to hit Emirates plane twice
- Family hopes to reconnect with grieving parents who gave their daughter a special ring at Disney
- Police: St. Pete parents spanked child so much he couldn't sit in class
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter