TAMPA, Fla. — Another cat has stepped onto the field to play football, but this time it was at a college game.

During the University of South Florida and Memphis game Saturday, a gray cat ran onto the field.

This comes just weeks after a black cat made an appearance at the Dallas Cowboys and Giants game at MetLife Stadium.

The next week, Dallas named the mysterious black cat as one of its starters. There is currently no word if the copy cat at the Bulls game will be brought on to play for the team.

