JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 1,326-pound great white shark is enjoying the waters off the coast of Florida.

OCEARCH, which tracks shark movements, reports the 12-foot, 5-inch male named Hilton pinged on New Year's Day near Jacksonville.

He's been traveling a lot in the last 100 days, going more than 18,100 miles.

But, he seems to have developed an affinity for the Jacksonville area. Several recent pings were around there. On Dec. 30, he was reportedly very close to the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve.

That's around the same time "Nova the Great White" pinged off the coast of Sarasota.

Hilton first pinged in 2017 after being tagged off the coast of South Carolina.

