Squirrel and groundhog spend time together eating at mini picnic table

RHODE ISLAND, USA — Editor's Note: The image above is a file photo. Scroll down for the Facebook post showing the picture at the picnic table.
A man in Rhode Island captured an adorable moment of a groundhog and squirrel eating together on camera.
Ronald Lopes moved to a wooded area in Rhode Island with his family about a year ago and started hanging bird feeders up a few months after the move, according to WJAR.
Lopes told WJAR birds weren't the only animals that liked his feeders. They had brought more squirrels and chip monks around, too. And that gave him an idea.
A few weeks ago, he bought a miniature picnic table to set up next to the life-size one he and his family use. A photo Lopes took of a groundhog and squirrel eating together at the table shows that it's been put to good use.
Lopes told WJAR the two really seem to like each other's company. Lopes told Storyful he thinks the duo has grown to even trust one another.
Lopes shared his photo with a Facebook group, wondering how the pair's date went.
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
- Here's what to know about today's tax deadline
- Florida couple fined $2,000 for violating Canada's quarantine order
- Florida's recent record day for COVID-19 might not have been quite that high
- Shaquille O'Neal stops to help woman after tire blows on I-75 in Florida
- Doctors call on community to slow COVID spread as hospitals see increase in patients
- Florida reports 133 more COVID-19 deaths, adds 9,194 confirmed cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter