Beginning Jan. 1, grouper and snapper season will see changes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some good news for anglers in Florida will come at the beginning of 2022.

Several species of grouper and snapper will be open or close to harvest in Gulf and Atlantic waters on Jan. 1, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Here's what anglers need to know before heading out for their latest catch:

Red grouper will reopen to recreational harvest in Gulf state waters, except in Monroe County.

Blackfin, silk, queen and wenchman snappers will reopen to recreational and commercial harvest in Gulf state waters.

Gag grouper will close to recreational harvest in Gulf state waters.

Gage, black, red, yellowmouth and yellowfin group; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby will close to recreational and commercial harvest in Atlantic state waters.

The FWC also wants people boating or fishing in the Atlantic this winter to be on the lookout for North Atlantic Right Whales.

"These endangered mammals are extremely hard to spot and collisions have caused costly damage to boats, put passengers and crew at risk, and injured and killed right whales," the FWC said in a release. "With fewer than 350 left, right whales are one of the world's most endangered large whale species."

You can learn more about how to avoid and prevent right whale collisions here.