Guide dog makes career change to help hospital patients in Sarasota

Sophie was bred at Palmetto’s Southeastern Guide Dogs to become a service dog but a medical condition has changed her course.

SARASOTA, Fla. — When life gives you lemons, Sophie the dog makes lemonade.

Originally bred at Palmetto's Southeastern Guide Dogs to become a service dog, the 2-year-old yellow lab is making a career switch due to an ironic diagnosis. She suffers from a small problem with her optic nerve and it's prevented her from being able to serve.

However, Sophie's sweet family that adopted her knew the dog still "needed to fulfill her mission to help others" and they found the perfect job for her. Sophie will now help patients at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital since they're unable to have visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Nurses know patients need visitors to help with recovery and if humans can’t visit, perhaps man’s best friend can fill the void," the hospital said in a press release.

RN Director of Behavioral Health at Sarasota Doctors Hospital Janice McKendrick, MSN., said, "visitors help with healing and reduce the anxiety of being in the hospital."

She continued, "We needed a way to still include visitors and that’s when Sophie came to the rescue."

Sophie and her owner, Carol Sanders, will visit the hospital once or twice a week. Recently, she made her way around the group therapy room snuggling patients, giving out kisses and pausing for back rubs.

"As soon as we pull into the parking lot of the hospital her tail starts wagging," Sanders said.