Gulf red snapper season extended in Florida, FWC says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Grab your reels and some fishing line and head out to enjoy some time out on the water fishing!

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced the state is extending its Gulf red snapper season for several more dates in November.

Additional dates will be Nov. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29. These added dates coincide with a statewide license-free saltwater fishing day, which will be on Nov. 28.

“Saturday, Nov. 28 is also a saltwater license-free fishing day, a great time for Florida’s residents and visitors to try out fishing in Florida without needing a license,” FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton said.

The governor's office said the extension wouldn't be possible without the State Reef Fish Survey. According to the governor's office, the SRFS was created to give more "robust" data for the management of reef fish such as the red snapper.

If you're planning on fishing in the fall fishing season, you'll need to register as a State Reef Fish Angler. This free registration is required for all anglers 16 years old and up, even if you're exempt from fishing license requirements. You can sign up online here or visit any location you can buy a fishing license.

"Gulf Red Snapper Season is one of the many reasons Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World,” said Gov. DeSantis. “I’m pleased to offer these additional fishing opportunities so close to Thanksgiving weekend, which is a great time to reconnect with family and friends and take advantage of Florida’s abundant coastline.”

To learn more about recreational red snapper season, including size and bag limits, click here.

