GULFPORT, Fla. — Finally, an election where no matter the results everyone is a winner!

In February, The Gulfport Historical Society announced the city's first-ever pet mayoral election. In addition to a new animal mayoral leader, the city will also have several new furry ambassadors and officials representing the city for one year.

With thirteen "candidogs" and "catdidates" working tirelessly on the campaign trail to bring in the votes, 6-year-old rescue "CoCo" came out on top.

"We took her up and down the street during the fine arts festival. Whenever we had a group in the dining hall we introduced her and shamelessly asked for their votes," said CoCo's owner, Veronica Champion.

CoCo is known and loved as the tail wagging greeter at Gulfport's Historic Peninsula, where Champion is the owner.

Joining CoCo on leadership duty is Ember, the Corgi pup who will serve as Gulfport’s Pet Vice Mayor

Ty is known as the gallery greeter at Brenda McMahon Gallery in Gulfport and will now serve as the new “Pet Ambassador for the Arts.”

"He just turned six and actually has been around art , art shows and ceramic studios his whole life," said Brenda Mcmahon, Ty's owner.

Each vote during the pet mayor election cost $1 and after all votes were accounted for, participants managed to raise more than $3,000 for Gulfport Historical Society and local pet charity, Rescue Pink.

Rescue Pink works to help animals and their owners through affordable spay/neuter services, re-homing assistance and preventative vet care.

"Through this people have asked about the historical society and what is rescue pink. So its bringing awareness and supports Gulfport life that helps all of us living here, so I love it." Said Champion.

