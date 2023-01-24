Haines City to build 'Ember Dog Park' in memory of fire department's former rescue dog

Ember was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Parks and Recreation Department in Haines City will host a groundbreaking event Tuesday evening for the new "Ember Dog Park."

The park is named after a rescue dog that worked at the fire department for years, according to a news release. Firefighters rescued Ember in 2010 after they found her tied to a tree in "severe condition."

She later joined the department as a fire dog and served for several years.

But in 2018, Ember was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. And "to prevent her pain and suffering," a decision was made to put the dog down.

Construction of the $545,000 project will take six months, according to Parks and Recreation Director Terrell Griffin in a statement. A statue of Ember will be placed at the park at a grand opening.