Beloved eagle Harriet missing from nest since Thursday

While the mother of the two eaglets – E21 and E22 – remains missing, M-15 is defending and protecting the nest solo.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Harriet, known best as being part of the beloved Southwest Florida eagle couple, hasn't been seen in the nest area since Thursday.

"All we can do is watch [and] wait for hopeful return of Harriet soon," the tweet read in part.

"Egg 1" was laid on Nov. 29 and "Egg 2" on Dec. 2. Since then, Harriet and M15 took turns patiently incubating the eggs.

The pair successfully raised two eaglets last year garnering a lot of attention from the public, who loves to see the live cams of the tiny birds growing and thriving.

"Harriet and M15 are a well-seasoned and bonded Eagle pair. They use their excellent skills and instincts to nurture and protect their family and territory," Dick Pritchett Real Estate said in a post online. "Through all the trials in their life, they have also had tremendous successes."

Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen in the nest area since yesterday late afternoon. While M defends & protects the nest solo, all we can do is watch/wait for a hopeful return of Harriet soon. pic.twitter.com/1Oa8341FeJ — SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) February 3, 2023

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has been livestreaming this nest since 2012. Following some downtime after Hurricane Ian, the live look returned — and the eagles rebuilt their nest. Today, it uses four discreet cameras that monitor the birds around the clock.