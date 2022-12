Voting for the names will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office got an early Christmas present this year – two bloodhound puppies!

Before the pups start school in a couple of weeks, the sheriff's office needs help naming them.

Each handler provided two names to choose from:

K-9 No. 1: Tillman or Holmes

K-9 No. 2: Duke or Maverick

Voting for the names will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.