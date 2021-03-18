Help name Zoo Miami's newest tiger cub!

MIAMI — A critically endangered Sumatran tiger has joined the Zoo Miami family, and you can help name her!
The cub was born on Jan. 5 to a 9-year-old tiger named Leeloo. The two had been in seclusion until earlier this month when caretakers examined the cub for the first time. Zoo Miami says that process is done so the cub and mother can bond, a critical need to ensure the health and safety of the baby. Zoo Miami says it won’t schedule a public debut for the cub until she’s a little older.
Until then, you can join the official naming contest for the baby tiger. It will run from Mar. 29 to May 2 on Zoo Miami’s Facebook page and website. The contest will raise money for the Species Survival Plan’s “Tiger Conservation Campaign” that’s trying to end poaching and human-tiger conflict on Sumatra.
This is Leeloo and Zoo Miami’s second cub. The zoo believes it’s the only Sumatran tiger born in the U.S. since 2019. There are believed to be less than 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild. Zoo Miami says most are found on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia, where they face poaching and habitat loss because of palm oil plantations. Experts say Sumatrans are the smallest subspecies of tiger, with males reaching up to 300 pounds and females closer to 200 pounds.
