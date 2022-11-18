Hernando County suspends dog operations service due to virus

Suspended services will include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — After consulting with University of Florida experts, dog operations in Hernando County will be suspended starting Saturday due to canine pneumovirus, according to a news release.

Suspended services will include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers. The county says pneumovirus is generally not fatal to dogs, and no animals at Hernando County Animal Services have died due to this virus.

“Our primary responsibilities are the health and safety of the animals and the citizens we serve,” Hernando County Animal Services Manager, James Terry said in a statement.

“Although difficult, the decision to temporarily suspend Canine services is the best way to meet those responsibilities. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work diligently to provide the best care and return to normal operations.”

The county did not release an exact day the suspension would end but instead said the operations would be suspended "until further notice" and they would notify the public when dog operations resumed.

The county also warns owners to visit their veterinarian if their pet shows signs of sneezing, a runny nose, watery eyes and coughing.