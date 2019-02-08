DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A pit bull was bitten in the face as he killed a copperhead snake that was close to his owner.

CBS affiliate WTVF reports Haley McCormack said she didn't see the snake in the corner by the stair that leads to her door. Her dog Arlo did and grabbed the snake.

"It was recoiled back so it was going to strike (but) he got there before I could go any further, he grabbed it by the tail," she said.

Arlo killed the snake, but he was bitten. He was rushed to a veterinary hospital and given anti-venom, pain medication and CBD oil.

"To think how much loyalty, and love he had for me, to risk his own life for mine, it's really special. It makes me have more respect for him not just as a dog, but as a family member, somebody that protects me," McCormack said.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.